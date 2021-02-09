2023: ‘It’s payback time for Tinubu’s presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

DIRECTOR-General of the Tinubu Support Organisation, Mr. Aminu Suleman, has said that the entire North and its people were behind the presidential aspirations of All Progressives Congress, APC, National leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Suleman said that all the governors and the political leaders in the North have resolved to work hard to ensure that Asiwaju Tinubu takes over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The DG was speaking at the commissioning of an ultra-modern educational ICT youth Training Centre constructed and donated to the people of Itire-Ikate in Lagos State by Niyi Gbodimowo, who is also a chairmanship aspirant in the forthcoming local government elections in Lagos State.

Suleman said: “The North owes Tinubu a debt of gratitude because Buhari tried three times to become president, but was unsuccessful until he (Tinubu) came into the picture. Now it is only fair to reward Tinubu for all that he has done for Nigeria.”

On the ICT centre, Suleman, called on rich young Nigerians to emulate Gbodo foundation and Niyi Gbodimowo because such a project would bring all round development to the people.

He said that if all Nigerian youths can copy such generosity, then the nation will be great with an even greater future, even as he promised to mobilise Northern governors and youths to emulate such.

