2023: INEC inaugurates C’ttee to develop Election Project Plan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has inaugurated a committee to review its strategic plan and also produce the Election Project Plan.

Inaugurating the committee, Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu said INEC cannot approach elections on an ad hoc basis.

He said: “We are here basically to inaugurate the committee to review the strategic plan of the commission and to eventually produce the election project plan. I am happy that this is the third time in the history of the commission that such a committee is inaugurated since the beginning of the era of deliberate planning for elections.

“The Commission believes that we cannot approach election management on an ad hoc basis, but rather, we must deliberately plan for elections. So the commission produces a strategic plan to cover the period of 2012 to 2016. And then we reviewed the plan to cover the period 2017 to 2021. And now we are reviewing the plan again, to cover the period 2022 to 2026.

“This plan will form the basis set for the full formulation of the election project plan for the 2023 general elections. It will also help the commission to identify all events, programmes and actions that need to be implemented before the 2023 general elections.

“It will also help us to track the off-season governorship elections taking place between 2021 and 2023 to ensure that these elections are also properly conducted. As you are aware, there are three such elections. The first one for which we have already issued and released the timetable and schedule of activities in the Anambra governorship election taking place in November this year.

“Then next year, we have two off-season governorship elections – in Ekiti to be followed by the governorship election in Osun state. And then both the strategic plan and the election project plan will enable the commission to monitor all the processes through our election management system platforms. So, this is a very important exercise for the commission to be undertaken,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: