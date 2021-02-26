2023: Declare your Presidential ambition now, group tells Tinubu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

A youth group, Tinubulate Nigeria Agenda, TINA, has called on former Lagos state governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to contest for the 2023 presidential election with immediate effect.

Director General of the organization, Samuel Alamoh, made the call at the maiden press conference of the organisation in Abuja on Friday.

He described TINA as a group of reputable Nigerians, “young professionals in diverse fields with passion and commitment to drive togetherness, love and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.”

According to him, TINA members are aware of Tinubu’s development disposition and leadership acumen; two traits that distinguished him from the pack.

“This support group was founded in line and in support of consolidating President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements in all sectors of the Nigeria economy and democratic development.

READ ALSO:

“As good citizens committed to the progress, unity and stability of Nigeria, it is our inalienable right to throw our weight and give our unrelenting support to any individual capable of bringing about good, exemplary, responsive and progressive leadership.

“Tinubu transformational leadership acumen, outstanding, managerial skills and futuristic orientation stand him out among others.

“We are convinced beyond every reasonable doubt that he possesses all the qualities, capacities, and experiences needed to actualize the Nigeria of our dream and aspirations of the citizens.

“We are not unaware that the above task is onerous and enormous; it demands the collective efforts of all Nigerians of good conscience, whose love and passion for a progressive and prosperous Nigeria.“

He stressed the need for bridge building involving well-meaning Nigerians to bring out the realization of the project.

The group presented a dummy cheque of N10 million to demonstrate their commitment to support Tinubu should he make himself available to be considered for elecrion if he presents himself to run for the election.

“Our group has concluded plans to present the cheque to Tinubu for the purchase of the expression of interest and nomination forms to run for the presidency, when the party commence the sales of the form.

“Though Asiwaju Tinubu has millions of supporters, followers who are always ready to come together to pay for his nomination form, our members, supporters, well-wishers and followers across Nigeria believe in share responsibility.

“That is why we have to pool our meager resources together for this noble course, if formally declares his interest to be chosen as candidate our great party APC for the coming presidential election in 2023.’’

Alamoh disclosed plans of immediate intent to inaugurates zonal chapters of the organization in March this year.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: