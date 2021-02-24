2016 Coup Attempt: 148 suspects to be detained

Kindly Share This Story:

Turkish prosecutors on Wednesday ordered the detention of 148 people in nationwide raids over their alleged links to a network behind a coup attempt in 2016, local media reported.

Acting upon the order of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in the western city of Izmir, police launched simultaneous operations in 47 provinces across the country to catch the suspects, the state-run Anadolu agency said.

All those targeted in operations were military personnel, including 103 soldiers on active duty, who had alleged links to the network headed by the United States-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, the agency noted.

So far, 130 of them have been detained in operations, it said.

The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed, and has been pushing for his extradition.

Earlier, the Anadolu agency reported that Turkish police had detained 30 suspects in Istanbul over their alleged link to the network. (Xinhua/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

