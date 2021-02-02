2 dead, many wounded in Osun communal clash

Kindly Share This Story:

…Govt declares 24-hour curfew

…Army, police take over communities

By Shina Abubakar

Two people were reported killed, yesterday, as the communal clash between Erin-Osun and Ilobu communities in Osun State that started Saturday over land dispute escalated.

It was also gathered that about five persons sustained gunshot injuries in the violence between the two neighbours situated in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

Meanwhile, the state government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Irepodun and Orolu Local Government Areas of the state until further notice.

While there are allegations of engagements of mercenaries by both communities, the state government, yesterday, called for calm and implored the military to assist to calm the situation, but it seems both sides to the crisis are not willing to back down

A resident of Ilobu, Bolade Akinwale, told Vanguard that while they were at the palace for the monarch’s intervention in the crisis, someone was brought in dead, while another source also disclosed that one person died on the Erin-Osun side.

It was gathered that houses were vandalised around Ire-Akari area before the Ilobu mercenaries repelled the attack from Erin-Osun warlords.

Govt declares 24-hour curfew

Meanwhile, the state government stated in a statement by its Secretary, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, that declaration of curfew became necessary to douse tension in the troubled area.

According to the statement, “It would be recalled that only about a few hours ago, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had ordered the immediate deployment of armed policemen with support from the army to restore law and order. This will subsist until further notice.

“As a responsible and responsive government that took the sacred oath to protect the lives and property of our citizens, we believe that the declaration of curfew is the way to go in this circumstance.

“By this, security operatives have been directed to arrest and prosecute any person found violating the curfew and those responsible for the violence.

“All citizens and residents of the affected local government areas are enjoined to comply with this directive as any person found contravening this order shall be made to face the wrath of the law.

“Government enjoins all our citizens to be peaceful and to be law-abiding as all efforts shall be made to protect them and their property.”

