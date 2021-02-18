18-year-old girl kills mother in domestic crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

An 18-year-old girl Winifred Ingyaji has reportedly killed her mother, Mrs. Mbachirin Ashiekaa after bathing her with boiled water in a domestic crisis that was triggered by a missing detergent.

Vanguard gathered that the crisis started at the Innyongun Wadata Makurdi residence of the family when a minor altercation between Winifred and her brother’s wife, Jennifer got out of hand.

According to an eyewitness in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity, the 18 year old girl had few days ago made use of a small pack of detergent bought by her sister in-law, Mrs. Jennifer Betsee, to wash up dishes in the family house without the consent of the owner.

“The woman wanted to make use of the detergent when she realized that someone had made use of it. When she later found out that it was Jennifer that made use of the detergent she demanded an explanation.

“While Winifred was explaining that the detergent was used to wash dishes in the house, her sister in-law said something that got her very angry and she reached for a pot of boiling water and not knowing that her mother was right behind her to intervene in the quarrel, she poured the water on the her, her sister in-law and part of it also poured on her.

“They all suffered burns and were rushed to Bishop Murray Hospital Makurdi because of the severity of the burns. Unfortunately her mother died while being conveyed to the hospital.

“Her sister in-law, Mrs. Betsee who was also burnt in the fracas is currently receiving treatment at Bishop Murray Hospital while the corpse of her mother has been deposited at the hospital,” he said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene who confirmed the incident attributed it to domestic crisis.

“She suffered burns, likewise her sister in-law and mother but I think the woman died out of shock but we are still investigating the matter,” she said.

