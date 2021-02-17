17 nursing mothers kidnapped in Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

No fewer than 17 women with babies strapped on their back have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen suspected to bandits in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The women were said to have been kidnapped on Thursday between Unguwar Rimi Village to Garin Maigora town on their way to attend a wedding ceremony in Funtua.

A source in the area said the bandits had also released one of the women due to the health condition of her baby.

According to the source who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “the security situation in our area has continued to deteriorate by the day despite security personnel presence in the area. “The women with babies strapped on their back were kidnapped along Unguwar Rimi Village to Garin Maigora town to attend a wedding ceremony in Funtua. “On the same day, two others were kidnapped. One called Dabo and the other, Kafi Gwamnati. They went to collect some goods when they were kidnapped in Unguwar Buka, 4km away from Faskari. “Similarly, on Wednesday, two other persons (Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs) who relocated from Garin Tsamiya to Makera to seek refuge were also kidnapped. “You dare not walk a distance of one kilometer behind the Faskari local government area freely you would be kidnapped before you know it,” the source stated. When contacted, the spokesperson of Katsina State Police Command SP Gambo Isah told our correspondent to give him some time to make inquiry but as of the time of filing in this report had failed to call back.

