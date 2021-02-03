2023 Presidency: MASSOB warns Jonathan, Tinubu, Bello

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli

AHEAD of 2023 elections, the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has condemned the subtle political move by some Northern APC governors to lure and influence former Goodluck Jonathan to vie for 2023 presidential election, warning Jonathan not to be deceived.

MASSOB said the move was “a dangerous systematic way of creating and re-establishing another political discord among the people of old eastern region”.

MASSOB also urged Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state to bury their presidential ambitions in 2023 and work towards ensuring that a South Easterner gets the Presidency.

A statement signed by MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu called all the political parties to ensure that their presidential ticket is given to credible South Easterner as a way of ensuring equity, justice and fairness in the Nigeria project.

“Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his Ijaw kinsmen should be wise enough to discern this subtle and hypocritical move of Arewa Governors. The Sultan of Sokoto, the Aso villa cabals, the frontline emirs, the Arewa opinion leaders and Islamic gurus both Nigerians and foreigners, are perfectly aware and systematically pushing for a Goodluck Jonathan one tenure administration.

“Their ultimate political aim is to sideline and frustrate the golden chances of Igbo man or Southeast zone to emerge as president of Nigeria.

“Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his Ijaw kinsmen should avoid and discard this destructive and political end of Ijaw ethnic nationality in Nigeria. The people of Southeast and the indigenous Igbo in South South region have always support the Ijaws, particularly on the presidency of Goodluck Jonathan during his political travails in the hands of Arewa leaders.

“MASSOB also warns Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state to bury their presidential ambitions in 2023 because it is solely and sacrosanct for the Southeast zone to produce the next president of Nigeria.

“It is not about sentiment or selfishness to support the Southeast zone; it is the turn of Southeast zone to produce the next president of Nigeria according to the zoning arrangement.

“Nigeria is already sitting on an explosive time bomb that will eventually explode in 2023 if justice and national integration are not done to the people of Southeast in producing the next president of Nigeria. The Hausa Fulani are seriously plotting to scuttle and frustrate the chances of Southeast zone to produce the next president of Nigeria.

“MASSOB warns All Progressive Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to immediately commence picking of their presidential candidateS from Southeast zone for 2023 presidential election. If the political conspiracy against THE people of Southeast prevailS, we shall once again proof that Ndigbo have the capacity and capability to make or mar Nigeria. 2023 shall determine if Nigeria will continue to exist or not”, the group said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: