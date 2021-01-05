Zulum signs N248bn 2021 budget

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has signed into law the 2021 appropriation bill passed by the Borno State House of Assembly.

The budget was however jerked from N208billion proposed by Zulum to N248 billion (about N40 billion).

According to the House of Assembly, the increment was to cater for industrial projects by the Borno plastic industry and the Maiduguri International Hotel amongst others contained in the budget.

Zulum had in his initial presentation proposed N135.1 billion for capital projects which represented 65% of the budget sum, and N72 billion for recurrent.

The governor, while signing the increased budget yesterday, charged all ministries, agencies and departments (MDAs) to comply strictly with the provisions of the 2021 appropriation law. He also directed his cabinet members to accelerate activities in their ministries for the people of Borno to derive maximum benefit.

Zulum expressed appreciation to the leadership and members of the Borno State House of Assembly for their cooperation with the executive arm.

The governor explained that in 2021, his administration would sustain its priority on security, education, Healthcare, Agriculture, provision of portable water as well as reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of internally displaced persons and refugees.

Earlier, Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan explained the increase of the budget from N208 billion to N248 billion is to cater for industrial growth that will increase job opportunities.

