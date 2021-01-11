Breaking News
Zamfara gets new Federal Audit office after 6 years closure

The Auditor-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Anthony Ayine, on Monday, reopened the Zamfara Federal Audit office, closed in 2014, due to logistics challenges.

The AGF, who was represented at the occasion by Mr John Vandu, the Director of Audit, said the Zamfara office had been carrying out its affairs in the last six years under the supervision of the Federal Audit office in Sokoto state.

“A substantive officer in the person of Alhaji Adamu Aliyu has now been deployed to Zamfara to ensure strict compliance to financial guidelines as enshrined in the audit manual, for effective resource management by all federal ministries, departments and agencies in the state.

“It is our hope, therefore. that all the federal MDAs in the state would give their maximum cooperation to the new officer in charge so that we can continue to move the nation forward,” he said.

The AGF, who thanked the Zamfara office of the Federal Ministry of Works for providing a two-room office for Federal Audit, in their premises, pleaded for more office space so that more staff can be deployed to the state.

Earlier, in his address of welcome, the new Zamfara Federal Auditor, Alhaji Adamu Aliyu, thanked the AGF for appointing him to head the office and assured that he would do his best in the discharge of his new role.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of federal government MDAs, including the police, FRSC, Federal Medical Center, INEC, Customs, NAN, NTA as well as officials of the state government, attended the event.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

