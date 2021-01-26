Yabatech loses staff to COVID-19, shuts hostels

Kindly Share This Story:

…Lectures to hold online

Adesina Wahab

The Director of Academic Planning of the Yaba College of Technology, Yabatech, Mr M.A.O Omoighe, has died following complications from the Coronavirus disease, a statement by the Academic Board of the institution confirmed on Tuesday.

Omoighe died on a Sunday, January 24, 2021, at an undisclosed hospital.

Following the development, the Board has ordered all lectures to now be delivered online, while students are to vacate their hostels latest by Thursday, this week.

A statement by the Board, sighted by our correspondent on Tuesday also ordered all members of staff in the Academic Planning Unit to go on self-isolation for two weeks.

“The Academic Board at the emergency meeting held Tuesday, January 26, 2021, approved the following measures: the College should revert to online teaching immediately.

“Lecturers are to provide lecture notes to students beforehand and use the online period to explain the lectures.

“Lecturers are to adopt acceptable modality for online lectures. The Centre for Information Technology and Management, CITM, and Flexible Skills Development, FSD, should work out improved modalities to enhance e-learning.

“Meeting of more than 10 persons should be conducted virtually. Students should vacate hostels latest by Thursday.

“Management will decontaminate the environment. Workers are to come to the office in alternate days.

“Academic Planning Unit to close down for two weeks for workers to go on self-isolation. The medical centre to also close down for two weeks, ” the statement read.

