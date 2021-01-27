X-Factor gave me platform, says Adasnoop

A former contestant in the reality TV show, X-Factor, Adasnoop, has set her sights on becoming the best Afrobeat artiste of her generation.
The Nigerian-born artiste, whose real name is Anthonia Ezego, auditioned for a place in the global reality TV show X-Factor, a couple of seasons ago and was commended by its producer, Simon Cowell, for displaying great potentials, has been horning her music skills, hopeful of making a breakthrough into the international music industry in the unfolding year.
Recalling her time in X-Factor, Adasnoop Kings said: “It gave us more exposure and it increased our confidence.
“At the X-Factor, we were lucky to have Simon Cowel as our mentor and chief judge. Simon Cowell really liked us and said people will like us because we are a likable group,” said Adasnoop.
Speaking in a virtual interview with reporters from her London base, Adasnoop said: “My dream is to be the best afrobeat group of all time and the best of the best and also to be with a creditable record label.”
Recalling how it all started for her, Adasnoop said her music career was shaped “from my tender age. I have been doing music with my friends before I formed this band Afroswagg in the UK.
“So I got my friend Kingsley to get involved in my group. From our tender age, we watched loads of artistes, groups, band on TV and the Internet; such artistes such as Figures, TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, Black Eye Peas and many more.
“Afroswagg is the next big thing. Our kind of music is Afrobeats Urban pop and also we are versatile,” added Adasnoop.