Why we’re constructing Olaiya Flyover — Oyetola

“But we actually appeal to our people, and I believe they understand what the government is doing. At the end of the day, it will be of greater benefit to the people”, Oyetola stated.
Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Remi Omowaiye, said the demonstration closure was the government’s empirical way of gathering data to improve the traffic diversion model during the eventual closure.
He said: “It’s no longer news that the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration is proposing to construct a flyover at the Olaiya intersection and the project will be flagged off in about two weeks, and because we have diversion plans as part of the preparation for this, we are going to close for the period of construction which will be between nine to ten months.
“We know this is a major road. So, if we will be closing down the entire Olaiya, we need to do a demo to ascertain what the total closure will look like. We have created a lot of alternative routes which we also need to observe how they will work out. So, we decided to pick today, 2:00pm to 5:00pm, which is one of the peak periods of the day.
“So, we want to use this medium to gather our data and see possible needs for improvement of our traffic diversion models”, Omowaiye stated.
Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Transport, Engr Hussein Olatoke Olaniyan, lauded the idea of the flyover, adding that the various road crashes recorded at the intersection have been a source of concern for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.
He said the flyover, when completed, will ensure smoother traffic flow and also add aesthetics to that Olaiya area of the State capital.