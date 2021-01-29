Why we’re constructing Olaiya Flyover — Oyetola

Recall that the government had on Wednesday announced the demonstration closure between 2:00pm and 5:00pm on Friday, January 29 as part of the protocols for the commencement of the construction. This followed the government’s earlier announcement of its intention to construct a flyover across the Fakunle-Olaiya, Odi Olowo-Olaiya, Akindeko-Olaiya and MDS-Olaiya intersections as part of measures to address traffic and safety issues in the axis. According to Oyetola: ”

According to Oyetola: “The Olaiya flyover is meant to take care of the traffic bottleneck around that intersection. There has been several accidents around there over the years, some of them fatal. So, to prevent the frequency of accident, we are proposing this interchange at the Olaiya intersection.

“Part of our own job is to ensure the security of lives and so we thought it necessary to ensure that those who are coming from Abere for instance can pass through the flyover without necessarily impeding the movement of those plying Alekuwodo and Odi-Olowo lane. It will take a lot of traffic off the regular route and ensure that everybody is able to navigate without causing accidents.

“So, apart from being iconic, it is also an instrument to ensure that there is safety and accidents are reduced to the barest minimum. It is important that we mitigate the possibility of accidents happening at that intersection and that is the purpose of this flyover.

“The project will take about nine to ten months, but it could be completed earlier than that. The length is about 500 metres.

“Why we are doing this is because even though the project is ultimately to the people’s benefit, we have to appraise the impact and see where adjustments are required.

“Before now, we consulted widely to ensure that our people come to terms with and appreciate what we are trying to do. For the mall, we have created an opportunity for customers to access the place through a particular junction. So, at any point in time, the businesses in the mall are running. For the people selling on the corridor, they will still sell anyways because the construction workers will patronise them while work is ongoing. So, they are not the people we are trying to rid from the site; we are talking of motorists.

“This is not the first time we will be interfacing with businesses around that axis. There have been series of meetings with banks and other businesses. I think people are ready for this, the cooperation level is high and we will be monitoring developments along the line in case there are things to adjust to ensure that there are no unnecessary hardships.