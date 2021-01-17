Why we will not recognise Obiozor as President-General of Ohaneze — IPOB

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says new Igbo leader imposed by ‘cabal’

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, said it will not recognise Chief George Obiozor as President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, claiming he was imposed on Ndigbo.

IPOB also said the former Ohaneze Ndigbo leadership appointed Obiozor, saying people were not allowed to elect who leads them.

IPOB in a statement entitled, “Why we can’t recognises George Obiozor as President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo” signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said he was allegedly imposed on Ndigbo by a cabal.

The statement reads: “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to state without any ambiguity, that we cannot work together with the newly appointed President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief George Obiozor.

“This is because he was imposed on the Igbo socio-cultural body by the cabal running Nigeria. The cabal was instrumental to the emergence of Obiozor as Ohaneze National President according to our findings.

“IPOB closely monitored the jamboree in the name of an election that produced Chief Obiozor as the new Ohanaeze helmsman, critically analysed the antecedents of those behind his emergence and concluded that we cannot in all honesty work with him because we are not ideologically compatible.

READ ALSO:

“Chief Obiozor may not be entirely evil, but those behind him are unrepentant enemies of Biafra. Naturally, he can only do the bidding of his sponsors, thus sacrificing Igbo interest.

“We raised the alarm then but nobody listened to us, so IPOB cannot work with a man we know will be remote-controlled.

“We also wish to clarify that we cannot work with the current bunch of Igbo sellouts clamouring for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023 because we know their real motives.

“They are only after their personal gains going by their antecedents.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: