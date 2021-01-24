Why Ibarapa residents rejected Fulani herders — Sunday Igboho

Kindly Share This Story:

Says someone’ll stop oppression of Yoruba

Police vow to arrest culprits in Ibarapa violence, arson

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho who issued a seven-day eviction notice to Fulani herders that had been terrorising residents of Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State has said the threat of arrest can never be used to intimidate him.

He said this in a viral video that was just released.

Narrating what happened in Igangan in a video, he said all the suspected Fulani herders that were handed over to the police were released after a DPO got a directive from above(Abuja)”.

“God will not allow the destruction of Yorubaland. These herders, after holding their kidnap victims, would be asking the females among them to undress and rape them. Anyone they kidnapped, the least ransom they collect is N10m.”

“Imagine the case of that Dr Aborode that they killed recently. He studied till he bagged a PhD degree and then went abroad to make some money; he came back to his fatherland and started a very big farming business with millions of naira.”

“The herders grazed their cattle on the farm and he went to that Sarkin, Saliu to complain. They tied him to a stake and hacked him to death.”

“The Yoruba warned him not to go to that Sarkin but he went thinking he would help warn his people. You dare not go to that Sarkin.”

“Before you get to him, there are three different barricades to his palace here in Igangan. We now went to him to call his attention to the atrocities that his people were committing, the governor was now saying otherwise. I, with tribal marks? Only God knows when I will die.”

“When I was nobody, I was fighting for my people, and now that God has been gracious to me, would I now be fearful?

“I, already have children; if I die today fighting for my people, my children will say our daddy was an actor”.

“After 20 years that God must have liberated Yorubaland from its oppressors, then we can relax.”

“They have turned our fathers to fools. In the time of the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Adesoji Aderemi, the then Prime Minister asked our king to come but Oba Aderemi said who? Never say that again. Ooni would never cross a river. They would rather go to him”.

“If President Buhari goes to any of the emirs in the North today, he will do obeisance to him; if he comes to our own Ooni of Ife, he will stretch forth his hand for a handshake. You now reduced all of us to mere fools.”

“We now spoke and you said I should be arrested. Who? Are we acting films? When the policemen came, I said they would turn away from that point and they did.”

“My people too are ready to die for me. You see them. The whole thing will end in a day and it’s someone that will start it. At Iganna, herders kidnapped their local government Chairman, they collected N20m ransom before he was released. You can verify that from him”.

He thereafter, boarded one of the Hilux vans in his convoy and drove away.

Meanwhile, the state Police command has said all culprits in the violence and arson that happened last Friday will be arrested.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer CSP Gbenga Fadeyi said, “Following the fear of threats to public peace, occasioned by the inciting pronouncement of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, the Oyo State Police Command jointly with the Operation Burst had embarked on visibility/confidence building patrol of the areas concerned.

“Sadly, the relative peace and calmness, being enjoyed, due to the visibility patrols of the Security Agencies were truncated by the visit of Sunday Igboho to Igangan, at about 1630hrs on 22nd January 2021. The visit had culminated in a mob action by some youths in the town, who, armed with different types of weapons, embarked on arson and a breach of peace. In the process, grievous hurt was committed against one of the Police Officers, while discharging his statutory duties”.

“It is necessary to state that, in handling the situation, Security Operatives applied extreme caution to avoid casualty and to avoid the situation from degenerating to a complete breakdown of law and order. Be that as it may, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command would like to appeal for calm. ”

“Well-meaning and peace-loving elders in the community are enjoined to caution and advise restive youths to sheath their swords and shun violence in addressing the complex situation at hand. The youths should avoid being used as pawns to ignite an ethnic war. At no time has violence been used as a weapon to address security challenges.”

“It is also necessary to mention that, substantial numbers of suspects (of different ethnic backgrounds) were arrested in connection with virtually all the cases of kidnapping or assassination, which had occurred in the State. Some have been arraigned in the Court of Law and being remanded in Correctional Facilities, while investigations are still ongoing in some of the cases”.

“The Commissioner of Police would like to reiterate that the Security Agencies will not watch while some criminal elements take laws into their hands. An investigation into the arson and the breach of the peace, which occurred at Igangan will be investigated to logical conclusion and culprits shall be brought to justice”, he stated.

