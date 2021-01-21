Why I am kind towards Orphans — Obisgallery

Kindly Share This Story:

Fast-rising entrepreneur and popular jeweler, Stephen Efobi Obiajulu, aka Obisgallery, has forged a reputation for himself as a Good Samaritan who never passed up someone in need without extending a helping hand. It is an assertion that he doesn’t deny.

According to him, his predisposition to doing good is but an expression of his nature. “Helping people is natural to me. I have helped many people without expecting anything in return,” Obisgallery averred.

Continuing, the 26-year-old further revealed: “While I try to lend a helping hand to anyone I come across that is needy, I especially try to help orphans. That is why I have supported orphanages.”

Obisgallery hinted further: “I am even considering donating a percentage of my income to orphanages on a regular basis.”

According to the Anambra State-born jeweller, his charity towards orphanages is not only limited to those within his immediate community. “An orphan anywhere is an orphan deserving of help, so I do not limit myself to just donating to orphanages within my immediate community,” he said.

On the 2021 outlook for his business, Obisgallery spoke with optimism. “The economy has been in bad patches globally since the past one year. Nonetheless, always look at the bright sides of things, no matter how gloomy the situation. Hence, I expect that this year will have its silver linings irrespective of the situation presently.”

He added: “I am working hard and I believe my brand will grow further this year.”

With celebrities such as Naira Marley and BBN’s Tacha among his clients, Obisgallery has been a major force to reckon with in the African jewelry market in the past two years.

Obisgallery is upbeat that 2021 is the year to take his brand further. “I have been fine-tuning my plans on how to become entrenched in Africa and then break into the European market as well,” he mused.

