Why Bauchi’s ban on Okada flopped

*We can’t stay off the road without any other means of livelihood—Commercial cyclists

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

CAUGHT between the anvil of law and hammer of poverty, commercial motorcycle riders, popularly called ‘Okada’ or ‘Achaba’ have returned to Bauchi roads, nine months after Governor Bala Mohammed banned their activities in the state, citing COVID-19 concerns and his desire to govern a more modern Bauchi State.

The ban, which was complied with by commercial motorcyclists, was short-lived as Okada riders said they could not find an alternative to the only business they have known for several years.

Although the ban is still in force in the state, okada riders who now risk their motorcycles being seized or incur monetary fines of N5,000, have found a way to maneouvre in the city to dodge law enforcement officers.

Following the ban, however, Governor Mohammed purchased and distributed around 1,000 Keke NAPEP tricycles and hundreds of cars to cushion the effect of the commercial motorcycle ban. In spite of this, several commercial motorcycle riders who have now returned to their former business told Arewa Voice that they could not access the tricycles due to bureaucratic bottlenecks and corruption.

Abubakar Kobi, a 46-year-old-Okada rider, who said he could not secure one of the tricycles, told Arewa Voice that economic pressure and enormous responsibilities forced him to defy the law.

He said: “Since the ban I have been unable to cater for my family. For like three months, I couldn’t work with my bike because policemen were tormenting us, and at the same time hunger was living comfortably in my house.

“Although government did well by bringing over 500 tricycles to our state, believe me when I say that the bottleneck and politics attached to accessing these tricycles is chasing all of us away.

“Some of us were asked by some union leaders to pay some money before accessing the keke, but that is not part of the repayment plan the government promised. We will rather continue to take the risk and ply less policed roads. What I do is that I do not pick people who look like officers and I do all I can to dodge all traffic control points.”

Another commercial motorcyclist, Ibrahim Usman, said that he went to his village to farm but returned to town when things returned to ‘normal’ in Bauchi metropolis, adding: “Honestly, the first few months after the ban were really difficult.

“I had to travel to my village to farm because I have to feed my family. But when I discovered that things have returned to normal in the city, I picked my motorcycle and got back on the road. I think it is better to break the law than die of hunger.”

In its plenary late last year, the Bauchi State House of Assembly asked the state government to rescind its stand and lift the ban, arguing that the order has created apprehension in the state.

According to the majority leader, Tijjani Aliyu, there is fear that youths who lost their means of livelihood on account of the Okada ban may engage in thuggery and other nefarious activities.

“The teaming unemployed youths hanging around everywhere is so scary because an idle mind is a devil’s workshop. Government should create job opportunities for them. I also call on government to take decisive action against the emerging security threat in the state,” Tijjani said.

