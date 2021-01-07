We’re doing our best to support 2-million displaced Nigerians, FG

Kindly Share This Story:

—Moves to accommodate more people with disabilities

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government yesterday said that it was trying its best to ensure that over two million Nigerians displaced as a result of insurgency, communal clashes, armed banditry, among others were given support.

The government also assured those living with disability that they would be given more political appointments in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to give them sense of belonging.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk disclosed this when she led some members of people with disabilities on a thank-you visit to President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

She said, “Today is s a very important day for us and the disability community. We are here on a thank you visit to Mr. President. First, for his support on the issues of persons with disabilities in this country.

“You may recall that in January 2019, Mr. President assented to the bill on the prohibition and discrimination against persons with disabilities in this country. That was the first milestone. Mr. President also graciously appointed the chairman, board members and the executive secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

“So, this is a visit to demonstrate our appreciation and our commitment to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Speaking on the key take aways from the visit, she said, “You may recall that APC (All Progressives Congress) is the first party to have made provisions for persons with disabilities in their ward, local government, state and national levels since inception.

“Also, that was followed by the fulfillment of Mr. President’s campaign promise to the disabilities community, where he promised to sign the disabilities Act when he comes on board. That has been done and the commission has been created.

“So the next step is for Mr. President to issue an executive order for compliance with this act, especially in the area of access, where most of our public and private buildings are not really friendly to persons with disabilities.

“So, this is an appeal we have made to Mr. President and we are hopeful that he will direct both public and private buildings in this country should comply with this provision.

“Another issue is that of funding, Mr. President mentioned that the commission will be adequately funded in order for them to achieve the desired objectives of giving a dignified attention to the disabilities in this country.”

Asked whether the federal government would give more political positions to those living with disabilities, she answered in the affirmative.

” Yes. That is the inclusion we are talking about. We have started by reaching out to the Civil Service Commission to ensure that those who are qualified are given the opportunity to be part of the civil service in this country.

” As regards appointment, you will recall that Mr. President has appointed a senior special assistant on issues of persons with disabilities in this country. So, it is a process and we are hopeful that going forward we will have more persons with disabilities in government.”

Further asked how many displaced persons the government was attending to currently and the progress in rehabilitating them, Hajiya Farouk said about two million were receiving support from the government.

She said,” Well, as at today, we have over two million displaced persons in the country. Ranging from those displaced by insurgency, armed banditry, communal clashes and so on and so forth.

The mandate of the ministry is to provide effective communication of national and international humanitarian interventions, ensure strategic disaster education and response as well as to formulate and implement policies and programs geared towards social protection and inclusion of our citizens.

“So, the ministry is doing its best to see that people who are displaced in this country are given the necessary support by way of supporting their livelihood, rebuild their homes in areas of disasters and settling those people who have flee their places seeking for refuge, provided their communities are safe for them to return.

“This is what we are working and we hope to achieve the desired result.”

