We take exception to those calling Nigeria failed state ― Lai Mohammed

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Monday, took a swipe at those calling Nigeria a failed, saying it takes exception to such assumptions.

The minister said this at a press briefing in Lagos while reeling out the achievements of the Federal Government in 2020.

The Financial Times, in one of its editorials, had said that Nigeria was gradually becoming a failed state.

ALSO READ:

He, however, said that efforts are being made in getting the country out a recession, tackling insecurity and curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “Doomsday predictions will not come to pass, Nigeria will not become a failed state.”

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: