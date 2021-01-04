We take exception to those calling Nigeria failed state ― Lai Mohammed

By Dapo Akinrefon
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Monday, took a swipe at those calling Nigeria a failed, saying it takes exception to such assumptions.
The minister said this at a press briefing in Lagos while reeling out the achievements of the Federal Government in 2020.
The Financial Times, in one of its editorials, had said that Nigeria was gradually becoming a failed state.
He, however, said that efforts are being made in getting the country out a recession, tackling insecurity and curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
He said: “Doomsday predictions will not come to pass, Nigeria will not become a failed state.”
Details later…