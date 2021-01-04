Breaking News
We take exception to those calling Nigeria failed state ― Lai Mohammed

On 12:12 pmIn Newsby
Lai Mohammed

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Monday, took a swipe at those calling Nigeria a failed, saying it takes exception to such assumptions.

The minister said this at a press briefing in Lagos while reeling out the achievements of the Federal Government in 2020.

The Financial Times, in one of its editorials, had said that Nigeria was gradually becoming a failed state.

He, however, said that efforts are being made in getting the country out a recession, tackling insecurity and curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “Doomsday predictions will not come to pass, Nigeria will not become a failed state.”

