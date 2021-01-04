We have smoked out kidnappers, robbers from Cross River

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una, Calabar

Permanent Secretary, State Security Services in Cross River, Dr Alfred Mboto has declared that the launch of Operation Akpakwu has dealt a heavy blow on kidnappers, robbers and cultists and many have been chased out from the state.

Mboto who spoke with Vanguard on Monday said the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state were crime free with quite a number of criminals arrested during the season and handed over to the police.

“Cross River is currently no go area for criminals and criminal minded persons because the presence of Operation Akpakwu has made the state too hot for them to operate”.

He said Operation Akpakwu is fully equipped with communication gadgets, weapons, operational vehicles and well trained personnel who are taking the war against crime to criminal hideouts.

“His Excellency, Senator Ben Ayade has appointed Security Advisers for the northern, central and southern parts of the state and all security apparatus in those three zones were deployed to Calabar during the yuletide period and that helped to make sure every part of Calabar was covered by security operatives”.

He warned criminals who plan to return or launch operations from outside the state to be ready to meet superior fire power from Operation Akpakwu if they made such efforts.

” We are not relenting and anyone who comes close to the state would be smoked out by our superior fire force as we are ready for them”

He assured that proactive measures are being put in place to ensure violence -free planting season by holding regular meetings with communities across the state.

“The three state security advisers have peace committees in place which are engaging community leaders, youths and women groups on the need for peace particularly where we have boundary issues or communal

