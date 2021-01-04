Waive promises constituents more dividends in 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

By Akpokona Omafuaire

The members representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Revd Francis Ejiroghene Waive has assured his constituents of the delivery of more dividends of democracy to them.

Waive assurance was delivered by his Chief of Staff, Mr Bunor Agbomedarho when he hosted members of Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive Campaign Council to a lavished reception weekend at his Agbarho residence in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Agbomedarho said his principal has taken his time to assemble young men and women who can deliver qualitatively to their people, noting that they were determined to enthrone quality representation.

Waive said, “The list is endless. From attracting roads contracts to our businesses, more than 130 businesses within the Federal Constituency have been granted and received more loans from the CBN Agricultural loan.

“Several people have been empowered with the distribution of vehicles, distribution of motorbikes, distribution of sewing machines. The list is endless and I must say that we are not yet tired.

“Just recently he has started construction of school buildings. Eserophe Primary School Ughelli has 12 classroom block, Agbarho Grammar School has 6 classroom block. Construction will start next week. There is also one at Aladja Grammar School. Construction will start very soon at Okpaka Primary School and Obi-Ayagha Secondary School. You will see that we are distributing these projects across the three local governments areas.

“Three days ago, 12 transformers were delivered at 12 location in the local governments. Ughelli had three, Agbarho had one and Ughelli South four, Udu four and this is the first batch of it. More are still expected between now and March when the 2020 budget is expiring.

“The truth of the matter is that our people have not seen this kind of representation before and this is just the beginning. You will be sure that we will do more for our people and we will ensure that we keep close contacts with the people.”

Agbomedarho said that the purpose of the day’s meeting was to especially thank the people, noted that they have done well in the last 15 months.

“We also expect that we are going to give enough room for people to make input into what we are going to do in the remaining 15 months.”

In his remark, the Chairman of Waive Campaign Advisory Council & Campaign Organization, Prince Frank Ugen, salutes the people for their courage as party faithful who stood and worked for the emergence of Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive.

While thanking the Christian Movement for Good Governance (CMGG), Ugen assured them that they will never be forgotten by the Waive Advisory Council & Campaign Organization, just as he enjoined members of the CMGG to be patient with them.

Earlier, the President of the Christian Movement for Good Governance (CMGG), Rev. Linus Okhuemoi said the organization was looking for more Hon. Waive Francis Ejiroghene to be in governance so that the people can adequately have and feel the dividends of democracy.

“We are looking for more Waive in Government. Come out boldly. Come out boldly, we can stand with you. Christians must be in politics.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: