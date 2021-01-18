Kindly Share This Story:

Addressing a news conference on Saturday in Ota, Mr Falola said that the chaos inflicted by land grabbers, popularly called “Ajagun gbale”, is becoming unbearable and inhumane.

He narrated how land grabbers recently invaded the community, destroyed properties and chased away the original landowners.

“This is becoming intolerable and barbaric. The government should come to our aid and put a stop to this turmoil. My people don’t sleep with their two eyes closed anymore because the land grabbers operate both in the day and night.

“If this issue is not addressed on time, it might lead to violence between the community youths and the land grabbers which I do not want to happen.”

Also speaking on the issue, Azeez Jimoh, a principal member in the community, urged Governor Dapo Abiodun to mediate as a matter of necessity, saying that the community never experienced the ungodly act of land grabbers during the past administration of Ibikunke Amosun.

Earlier, Gbenga Ibuoye Nigeria Limited, a company into laterite mining in the area, said that the crisis caused by the land grabbers is costing their firm a lot of money in settling disputes.

According to the company, several petitions have been written to the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, the Divisional Police Stations in Ota, and Attorney-General, which were all obliged.

However, one Chief Akanle is allegedly using Zone 2 Police Command to cause mayhem in the area.

All efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer over the matter proved abortive at the time of filing this report.

