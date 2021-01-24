US-based singer, Mayefe plans big for 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

Talking about Nigerians in the diaspora that are doing great to promote the culture and heritage of Nigeria, singer Mayefe can not be left out of the numerous list as she has made bold steps in her intentions, work and craft in 2021.

This singer, born Mayeth Isaac, has been making her mark abroad, and she is making her country proud anywhere she performs. Her song ‘Lose Control’ was more like a national anthem and has effortlessly endeared her to a large fanbase, home and abroad.

Even with the much-troubled and traumatic year 2020, occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayefe has continued to pave way for her craft. Mayefe alongside other wave-making artists still proved their mettle with a more promising future ahead.

She has promised her teeming followers that there will be a lot of good vibes and motivational songs that will change and uplift us from the pandemic year.

According to the songwriter and performing songstress, 2021 will be a good year for everyone. ‘My belief is that this New Year 2021 is going to be a good year for everyone and more so, for people like us, it’s going to be a great year because I personally have most days of the year 2020 lockdown. I’ve loads of songs recorded with good vibes and as we progress in the year; it will be released one after another.’

With her effort to sell her Nigerian brand of music to those in the United States, she has positioned herself as a strong force to contend with in 2021 as far as Nigerian music is concerned.

Vanguard News Nigeria

