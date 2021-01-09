Breaking News
Translate

University workers to protest on Tuesday over IPPIS, other issues

On 2:31 pmIn Educationby
Kindly Share This Story:

Strike: We haven't exempted ASUU from IPPIS — FGBy Adesina Wahab

University workers under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee, JAC, of the Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, are to start a three-day national protest on Tuesday in protest against government’s handling of some issues, including the controversial Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS.

The directive to embark on the protest was arrived at on Friday night at a meeting held by the leadership of the two unions in Abuja from which a communique was issued.

The communique was endorsed by Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, the National President of SSANU and Comrade Peters Adeyemi, the General Secretary of NASU.

READ ALSO: 731 Batch B NYSC members test positive for COVID-19 – PTF

The JAC listed issues that necessitated the directive to include inconsistencies in IPPIS payments; non-payment of Earned Allowance; non-payment of arrears of new minimum wage; delay in the renegotiation of the FGN)NASU/SSANU 2009 Agreements.

Others are the non-payment of retirement benefits to former members; non-constitution of visitation panels to universities; poor funding of universities; teaching staff usurping the headship of non-teaching units among others.

The committee urged union leaders across the country to use Monday to sensitise members on the need for the protest.

It added that after the protest, the union members would consider other options to take including embarking on an indefinite strike.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!