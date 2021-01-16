Uniport student shot by robbers thanks rescuers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port-Harcourt

Blessing Jeremiah, astudent of the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport), Rivers state, shot by hoodlums has thanked the police and others who saved her life in the ordeal.

Blessing, 200Level student of Management Science at Uniport was shot at nightfall at Agip by one of a gang of hoodlums as she resisted their attempt to rape her after dispossessing her cash, phone and other valuables.

ALSO READ: Napoli player tests positive for coronavirus

It took the intervention of close-by security guards and students at close by Rivers State School of Health Technology, Port Harcourt, to scuttle the attempted rape by the hoodlums who had to take to their heels.

Blessing narrated on Saturday that, “On 13 January, on my way back from work, I was attacked at Agip Junction by the public toilet. After seizing my belongings, they were dragging me towards the toilets, attempting to rape me.

“When I resisted one of them shot me on the shoulder. My screaming attracted the school security who were joined by some students as they rushed in to rescue me.

“They administered first aid on me at the College of Health Technology Clinic before alerting the Police who came to take me to the hospital. I thank God I am alive and I thank the security and students of the health school and the police for saving my life.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: