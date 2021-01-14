UNIMED to partner NASRDA on Telemedicine

Kindly Share This Story:

Vice-Chancellor harps on the value of basic life support training

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The University of Medical Sciences, (UNIMED) Ondo, Ondo State is to partner with the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) on the prospects and application of space science and technology.

This was disclosed during a visit of members of the agency led by the Director of the agency, Prof. Babatunde Rabiu and his team to the Vice-Chancellor of the University at his Akure Campus office.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Adesegun Fatusi said that telemedicine is gaining more prominence in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic.

This was contained in a statement issued by Temitope Oluwatayo of the university Public Relations Unit.

Professor Fatusi pointed out that “the use of telemedicine will help the university in reducing the burden of diseases in society and will go a long way in projecting the image of the University.

Prof. Rabiu proposed a conference for space science and technology in Medicine for the first quarter of 2021 saying a draft announcement has been sent to the Vice-Chancellor for his input and recommendations.

“One of NASA’s goals is to popularise telehealth, which can be on a big or small scale, to address public healthcare needs with an emphasis on rural communities.

The NASRDA team and the University Management team also deliberated on the potentials of Laboratory Space Station Research experiments which can be incorporated into interdisciplinary research such as human research, space medicine, life and physical sciences among others.

They also highlighted the advantages of Geographic Information System (GIS) in relation to a bio-healthcare system which helps in mapping out epidemic and pandemic centres and generating statistics and database on health.

In another development, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Fatusi has underscored the importance of Basic Life Support (BLS) and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training in the Nigerian health education system.

Fatusi was speaking during the courtesy visit of a Basic Life Support Instructor, Dr Elsie Jolade to his office.

Emphasizing the importance of Basic Life Support training, the Vice-Chancellor narrated a sad situation where his female colleague got involved in a car accident.

He said, ‘because the victim was still conscious, she was able to educate the villagers who came to her rescue on how to lift her.

“Unfortunately, on getting to the hospital, the so-called professionals did not handle her properly and that’s where she got a spinal cord injury’.

‘‘Basic Life Support training is therefore very fundamental, particularly in a country where accidents happen all the time.

“We must ensure that every student and staff of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo gets the training to make a greater difference in the Nigerian healthcare system,” Prof Fatusi stated.

Earlier, Dr Elsie Jolade, a Clinical Professor from Hunter College, University of New York, United States of America said scores of nurses and doctors in UNIMED Teaching Hospital have benefited from Basic Life Support training that she organized in collaboration with American Heart Association.

She expressed her readiness to work with Prof Fatusi on providing Basic Life Support training for all students and staff of the University, describing the idea as noble.

The highpoint of the visit was the donation of books worth millions of naira to the University.

Vanguard News Nigeria

