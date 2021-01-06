UNILAG loses another professor to COVID-19

By Adesina Wahab
Barely three days after a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, died of complications from COVID-19, another don in the university, Professor Duro Ajeyalemi, has died in a Lagos hospital.
Ajeyalemi, 70, reportedly succumbed to death following complications from the disease.
ALSO READ: Delta govt promises more attention for riverine communities
He was a former Dean of Students Affairs in UNILAG and was the immediate past Registrar of the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board, JUPEB.
He retired from UNILAG last November.