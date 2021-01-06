Breaking News
Translate

UNILAG loses another professor to COVID-19

On 2:00 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

UNILAG loses another professor to COVID-19

By Adesina Wahab

Barely three days after a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, died of complications from COVID-19, another don in the university, Professor Duro Ajeyalemi, has died in a Lagos hospital.

Ajeyalemi, 70, reportedly succumbed to death following complications from the disease.

ALSO READ: Delta govt promises more attention for riverine communities

He was a former Dean of Students Affairs in UNILAG and was the immediate past Registrar of the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board, JUPEB.

He retired from UNILAG last November.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!