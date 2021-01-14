Unical VC inaugurates COVID-19 taskforce on campus

Kindly Share This Story:

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has inaugurated the COVID-19 Taskforce Central team for the institution under the leadership of Dr Kingsley Akaba.

Other members of the team include Dr Paul Odey of the faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Dr Leku Odey, Director of Health Services, and Dr Alexander Peter, Public Health.

The rest of the task force members are Dr Bassey Ubi, Microbiologist, and Mrs Josephine Bisong, Logistics personnel.

Inaugurating the team on Wednesday in Calabar, Obi urged members of the team to coordinate all the terms of reference as established by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the campus.

She explained that the taskforce team would also oversee the activities of all sub-committees and execution of their goals and report directly to the Vice Chancellor’s office on the day-to-day activities of the COVID-19 task force.

The VC also created sub-committees to help in facilitating the assignment given to the taskforce.

The committees include Infection Prevention and Control; Quality Assurance, Management of COVID-19 Cases, and Technical/Procurement.

Responding, Akaba assured the VC that the team would do its best in ensuring that the protocols of COVID-19 are strictly adhered to on campus.

Vanguard News Nigeria

