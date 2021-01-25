UNIBEN hails pioneer members of COVID-19 Surveillance Club

Kindly Share This Story:

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has congratulated all the staff members and students who made the first batch of volunteers in the newly-formed UNIBEN COVID-19 Surveillance Club.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Benin.

“There will be an orientation programme for the first batch of the UNIBEN surveillance club volunteers on Jan. 26.

“The orientation, which will be via zoom, is expected to be declared open by the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami.

“The volunteers will be sent the zoom link, ahead of the commencement of the programme,” she said.

According to Ehanire, the club is to monitor compliance with the institution’s regulations on the COVID-19 non-medical protocols and curtail the spread of the virus.

“The management of the university appreciates all who have volunteered to be part of the new club and congratulates those who made the first batch,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: