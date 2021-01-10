Uncertainty over Ohanaeze election as ADF calls for cancellation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

The coast is no longer clear if the scheduled January 10 Ohanaeze Ndigbo general election will still hold.

This is as one of the candidates for the post of President General of the organization, Prof Chidi Osuagwu has pulled out if the race, citing likely irregularities in the election.

Another candidate, Dr Chris Asoluka also raised the alarm, expressing concerns over the election.

But the Alaigbo Developmet Foundation, ADF, on Saturday called for outright halt in the processes for the election.

ADF team of officials led by it’s President, Prof Uzodinma Nwala said that if the views of Igbo groups and stakeholders were not respected, it will join forces to chart way forward for Igbo nation.

ADF said that in it’s emergency meeting of the Working Committee, it was briefed on the contending issues that appear to pre-determine the outcome of the proposed election and to render the outcome of the election null and void.

It accused the out-going Ohanaeze President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo and his Executive of attempt to foist leadership on the Igbo Nation.

ADF also accused the South East Governors of attempts to hijack Ohanaeze Ndigbo and convert it into their political machinery.

“Furthermore, it is suspected that the interest of the Federal Government as well as the interests of other regions are behind the attempts to manipulate the 2021 Ohanaeze election.

“The ADF Working Committee noted in particular the views canvassed through several letters that have been addressed to Chief Nnia Nwodo and his Executive by the Global Igbo Leaders comprising key pan-Igbo organizations including the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), World Igbo Congress (WIC), Igbo World Assembly (IWA), Nzuko Umunna, Aka Ikenga, etc. and the Concerned Ime Obi Members comprising eminent Igbo leaders from the seven Igbo-Speaking States of Nigeria.

“In the light of the foregoing, the ADF Working Committee has resolved to endorse the positions of the Global Igbo Leaders comprising key pan-Igbo organizations including the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), World Igbo Congress (WIC), Igbo World Assembly (IWA), Nzuko Umunna, Aka Ikenga, etc. and therefore,

Failure to respect these popular views of Igbo leaders, ADF Working Committee enjoins all Igbo patriots to reject the outcome of any election that does not represent and respect the popular views of the leadership and people of Alaigbo.

“Finally. Should the later be the case, the ADF Working Committee is to summon an Emergency Meeting of the ADF Council so that it can direct the ADF next line of action which we shall canvass and get the endorsement of other concerned Igbo leaders and stakeholders on the way forward to ensure an authentic socio-cultural leadership platform that represents and works for the interest of the Igbo Nation,” ADF said.

