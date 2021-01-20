Ultimatum: Afenifere blasts Presidency for supporting herders

Kindly Share This Story:

..says it supports Akeredolu

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Wednesday, lampooned the Presidency for faulting the 7 days ultimatum given to Fulani herders to vacate all forest reserves in Ondo State.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere, said though it was not surprised by the Presidency’s intervention in the matter, it will stand by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s ultimatum.

The statement, titled: ‘ONDO FORESTS: Fulani Presidency Again, reads:

“The intervention by what we mistakenly call the Federal Government of Nigeria on behalf of marauding Fulani in Ondo state against the lawful government in that state did not come to Afenifere as a surprise as it is in line with non – pretence by this regime that it represents only Fulani interests against those of Yoruba, Igbo, Junkun, Ijaw and other tribes in Nigeria.

Also read:

“That the Federal Government and its minion, Garba Shehu, could only hear Ondo state when Governor Akeredolu was very loud and clear about herders to vacate forest reserves in the state is symptomatic that this Government has a serious problem with heating the rest of us when the issue involves its anointed Fulani.

“The Fulani criminals have caused untold hardships in Ondo State and other Yoruba towns and cities in recent time and only an irresponsible government that wants to behave like our Federal Government that cares will continue to fold its arms.

“Are Ondo Forest Reserves under Ondo State Government or the Federal Government and Miyetti Allah?

We agree with the Ondo State Government that the insensibility of Garba Shehu violates the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“What has this government done to assure our people that it can protect our lives

with the open murders of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, The Olufon of Ifon and the Deputy Registrar of FUTA among many others?

The lives of our people and other non-Fulani communities are daily being taken by local and foreign Fulani bandits without any sign that these lives matter to the government with its desire to shield the Fulani from the laws.

“Nobody would ever have believed that it would get to this irresponsible stage that the Federal Government will one come to this barbaric level Garba Shehu has taken it and the peak of their direct salvos against Amotekun since it started.

All true- born Yoruba should stand behind Governor Akeredolu in these trying times.

He must do all within the law to flush Ondo forests of all criminals. Other governors should emulate their chair and free our land from the Fulani who have surrounded us with the shield of the Federal Government.

“Let them declare open war on behalf of the Fulani and our ancestors will all wake up in their graves.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: