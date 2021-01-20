UK PM, Johnson says looking forward to collaborating with Biden

Kindly Share This Story:

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated U.S. president-elect Joe Biden ahead of his presidential inauguration in Washington on Wednesday and said he was looking forward to working closely with the new administration.

“I warmly congratulate Joe Biden on his historic inauguration as 46th president of the U.S. and look forward to working closely with his administration as we defeat the coronavirus (COVID-19) and build back better from the pandemic,” Johnson said in a statement.

Democrat Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the U.S. on Wednesday after defeating Republican incumbent President Donald Trump in the November elections.

READ ALSO:

Johnson has faced criticism for his praise of Trump in the past.

The British PM, however, said now that the UK and the U.S. shared the same goals in their fight against COVID-19, climate change, defense, security, and promoting and defending democracy, “only through international cooperation can we truly overcome the shared challenges which we face.”

The prime minister added that he was also looking forward to welcoming Biden at the G7 summit to be held in the English county of Cornwall in June and at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in November. (Sputnik/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: