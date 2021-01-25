Tuchel set to replace Lampard as Chelsea boss

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel is in line to take over from sacked Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard reports said on Monday.

Tuchel only became available a month ago when he left PSG, less than five months after taking them to the Champions League final, which they lost to Bayern Munich.

The 47-year-old German won back-to-back league titles with PSG, but that was not enough to satisfy the club’s ambitious owners, who replaced him with Mauricio Pochettino.

Prior to PSG, Tuchel impressed at Borussia Dortmund, having started his managerial career with Augsburg and then Mainz.

Chelsea have lost five of their past eight Premier League matches after a good start to the season.

A hat-trick from Tammy Abraham helped the Blues progress into the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Luton.

But that result looked unlikely to save Lampard’s job, with owner Roman Abramovich apparently ready to make a change.

Despite spending £220 million ($300 million) on new players including Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner it has failed to translate into improved results.

His points-per-game average of 1.67 is the fourth-lowest of any permanent Chelsea manager in the Premier League.

As a player Lampard got used to the fickleness of Abramovich towards his managers with nine appointed during his time there.

[AFP]

