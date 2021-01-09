Trump’s history in tweets

Kindly Share This Story:

United States (US) outgoing president, Donald Trump, had made Twitter his favoured channel for sharing unflattering nicknames, insults, video montages and even policy decisions.

But he no longer has that soapbox, as the social platform permanently suspended his account, @realDonaldTrump, on Friday.

Here’s a look back at some of his most memorable tweets:

– ‘Fake News!’ –

After just a few months in office, the Republican leader shared in July 2017 a video montage of him throwing a man to the floor during a wrestling match, with his opponent’s face replaced by the logo for CNN. The tweet was shared hundreds of thousands of times.

Trump often used tweets throughout his term to denounce the “Fake News” media that he accused of leading a “witch hunt” against him.

– ‘Much bigger’ button than Kim –

In the second year of Trump’s presidency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned during a New Year speech that he had a “nuclear button” on his desk.

Infuriated, Trump dashed off a tweet against Kim, whom he had nicknamed “Little Rocket Man”:

“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

– ‘Sleepy Joe’ –

During his four years in office, Trump used Twitter to ridicule his political opponents, labelling them with mocking nicknames.

President-elect Joe Biden became “Sleepy Joe.” The Speaker of the House of Representatives was “Crazy Nancy” Pelosi. Adam Schiff, the chief prosecutor in Trump’s impeachment proceedings, was “Shifty Schiff.”

Former Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren was dubbed “Pocahontas,” referring to her long claimed Native American heritage (she turned out to be only 16 per cent Native).

Trump didn’t hold back for himself, either, but in the opposite manner: he declared himself a “Very Stable Genius.”

– Gone viral –

A month before the November 3 presidential election, the race between Trump and Biden was in full swing. Then, at 1 am, the president announced he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” tweeted Trump, 74, referring to first lady Melania Trump. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The tweet was “liked” nearly two million times, a personal record for the former real estate mogul. Soon after, Trump was hospitalized for three days.

– The end –

Likely unwittingly, Trump ended his Twitter reign on Friday when he announced he would not attend Biden’s inauguration.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” he wrote.

The message, heavy with symbolism, was the last on his account to his approximately 88 million followers.

