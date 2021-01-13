Trump, the reformer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Segun Ige

The path of the reformer, says William George Jordan, is loneliness. Even though Trump seems to be lonely, culturally, his personality does resonate with other seemingly Trumpian leaders, ideologically. One can then begin to wonder how a leader whose culture and ideology are in contradistinction is able to effectively lead a country constantly contending with institutional racism, together with the subtle Orwellian system of government he orchestrates and demonstrates.

Somehow, Trump believes he’s Middle-Eastern, in practice, making his leadership style to be patterned after the similitude of (for example) Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Trump’s hoity-toity and non compos mentis are intricately explainable, especially within the Bloomian praxis of “The Anxiety of Influence,” as he expediently tries to enact the systems of these leadership structures in the Capitol Hill, Constitution, and in the country.

Another crucial thing Jordan mentions about the reformer is that he’s a pioneer. Technically, the Republican Party has been split into two: The Republican Party, itself, and the Pro-Trump Republican Party. The former being used as a platform for the reformer to calibrate his dexterity and ambidexterity betwixt his American culture and far-flung ideology in the latter. As it is, Trump’s fast gaining a fair number of Americans in his party, which does appear to surpass both the real Republican and Democratic, not in terms of number, but in terms of ‘making their message loud and clear’ in ‘this present darkness.’

So instead of talking about “Save America March,” I believe such aphorism is approximately “Save America Trump,” it’s time we began talking about how Trumpism has been saved to the uttermost. If Trump eventually ‘concedes,’ his sociopathic concerns remain indelibly ingrained psychopathically in the being of the Americans in general. Trump’s epoch-making trompe l’oeil, to be sure, has built in his shadows of his talons a memorable monument of tutelage on the American soil. Dreading the dredge of a peaceful transfer of power, pro-Trump supporters on Wednesday, January 6 took to Capitol Hill, in vexation and vituperation against the Congress’ certifying of the Biden-Harris win, unequivocally reinforcing and reestablishing the coup de grace of the Trump administration.

The unprecedented Capitol Hill crackdown, a bid to fundamentally restore a constitutionally depowered and decoupled leader, shouldn’t have resurrected from the ‘citadel of democracy.’ It’s a shame, isn’t it, that President Trump appears not to have incited the crime of sedition and subversion as he did oratorically promise a peaceful transition of power? That’s what I’m saying about a president whose words and actions are equal and opposite. Think about how he essayed to overturn the November 3 Election, again, by calling Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to secure 11,780 votes in order to decertify and truncate the Biden-Harris Congressional-win affirmation? Such is the gesture of the Pro-Trump Republican Party, which is predicated upon some president’s penchant to “Make America Great Again.”

Many pro-Trump supporters have been beguiled by Trump’s mendacity of greatness, indeed. Do they think his making America great again is to bring back America to the status quo it was in the 1860s, especially during Lincoln’s era? Or they think because he’s claimed to be some “honest Abe” that he’s going to free the American people from the enchantment and efflorescence of slavery? Trump’s simply a personification of fascinated fascist personalities potentially gearing towards the “one country, two systems” agreement between the U.K. and China over Hong Kong. But clearly, Trump’s not gonna be normalising ties with one country: United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Israel may well be among them.

Arising from Beijing’s national security laws on June 30, President Donald Trump characteristically condemns China of ‘betrayal’ of the 1997 bilateral agreement. Isn’t that yet another disproportional metamorphosis of the betrayal of the American Constitution, given his overwhelming irreconcilable overtures in trying to overturn the election? To be sure, starting from the Presidential Debate to when Trump began to declare himself winner of the election “if legal votes are counted,” one could well perceive numerous “‘ballots under table’ scam,” inveighed by “dead voters,” yielding “ballot destruction” and pork-barrelling, which instantiated and substantiated the 232 Electoral College votes.

Is Trump trying to perpetuate insurrection, coup d’état, or what? What will be the lot of America under an administration that is inconceivably inconsistent in what he says and what he does? Is Trump trying to turn the American people against each other by decapitulating Biden-Harris win, on one hand, and desecrating the Capitol Hill, on the other hand? Those are some of the soul-searching questions former presidents of the U.S. – the likes of Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush – are finding problematic to answer, sharply storming the scene of President Trump’s prestidigitation.

And what if he does not give in and give up in January 20? Will the 25th Amendment of the Constitution yet prove powerful to unleash and unseat a sit-tight leader? That the Amendment (which says, in part, that the president could be impeached provided he’s proven “unhinged” and “dangerous” to lead the people) could be deemed pointless and perverse by Trump is not unattainable. To a considerable extent, invoking the law might be argued to be discursively, invidiously and unjustifiably contested by Trump’s polarisation, populism, and party.

In general, Jordan says, men who renounce commonplace and conventional for higher things are reformers because they are striving to bring about new conditions; they are consecrating their lives to ideas. They are the brave aggressive vanguard of progress.

Unlike the #BlackLivesMatter protest over the May 25, 2020 George Floyd death, where the police belligerently stormed out in their real rainbows propelled by President Trump’s “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” tweet, the Capitol Hill rioters, on January 6, 2021, who did seem to have “looted” and “shot” the definiendum of the American democracy, have demonstrably unveiled the counter-intuitions against underbellied pro-Trump activists.

One would have indeed expected a conciliatory or condescending message from Mr. President, almost immediately (not now that his main social-media arsenal, Twitter, has been permanently suspended), regarding the consequential resignation of U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao; Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger; Chief of Staff of First Lady Stephanie Grisham; White House Social Secretary Anna Cristina ‘Rickie’ Niceta; Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews; and so on.

For one thing, the mayhem is a facsimile that the falcon and the falconer have been systematically operating on special principles of relativity.

