The comic evolvement of Chukwudike Damian Chijioke

Kindly Share This Story:

The urge to do exploits is one of the deepest desires of humans and as such, we dwell on our abilities to do more.

Comedy is a lustral way to ease tension. It makes people laugh as though they have no troubles. This part of creativity attracts the interest of a person who makes jokes for laughs.

Comedy development has armed the spheres of the entertainment industry as digitalization has helped propel a mind blowing experience for comedians. Their works can be on boarded on the internet and all social media platforms.

This opportunity has propelled the birth of comedy skit makers in the country. Despite the intentions of making jokes and amusing people, the art of comedy sometimes conveys a moral lesson.

Following the newness of comedy skit making in the country, there are several skit makers who has graced the entertainment industry with premium and evergreen contents.

With a close look at these skit makers, a young man intrigued inquisition and curiosity. And with ethical conduct and research, we gained audience from this comedy skit maker who is known as ‘Mama Chinedu’.

Chukwudike Damian Chijioke Akuwudike famously known as “Mama Chinedu” was born into the family of the “Akuwudikes”.

He is from Ezinni Ihitte, Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria. The young comedian was born and bred in Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria where he had attained a certain level of education.

During the days of humble beginnings, he joined his love for wits, by pairing them with passion and great story line. He saw he could make comic skit as an endearing feature so he ventured into it.

The story line of his comedy usually hovers around sarcasm and caricature of relatable stories. He plays the role of a typical Nigerian mother blessed with a curious son (Chinedu) whose curiosity caused him tons of slaps landing on his face.

Mama Chinedu’s extra trait causes her son to try the things she rebukes him from doing. And with peer group influence, the urge to feel among comes in.

Mama Chinedu was over protective of her son, she loved him but dealt with him. Unboxing the series of episodes and comical drama attached to his skits he makes covers of songs and has some on audiomack.

READ ALSO:

He has made cover of Abule by Patoranking, Betty butter by Mayorkun, Duduke by Simi, and lots more. These covers of songs transitions into a story line and dialogue with the instrumental of actual songs playing underneath.

Those who are conversant with his comedy skits would observe his sign off signature at the end of every skit. He says words like; “incubator”, “nemesis”, “Tule jor”, “marriage arrangement” but fondly recognized by these line; “I am with you spiritually”.

In 2019, The Distinguished Prime Gold Awards hosted an award night and Chukwudike Damian Chijioke Akuwudike was awarded for being “The Most Influential Comedian”.

He stacks up in an advanced way by being a brand influencer and paid partner for financial firms and forex brokers.

While he adorns the moods of people with laughter, he engages in a personal time, where he unwinds. He loves playing games, football, watching TV series, and acting.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: