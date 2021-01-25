Tertiary Institutions to resume in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

Assessment on COVID-19 for secondary, primary schools ongoing

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

All tertiary institutions in Kaduna state will resume after closure for some months as the Kaduna State Government has approved Monday, January 25, 2021, as the resumption date.

The Ministry of Education, in the statement signed by its Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Phoebe Sukai Yayi on Sunday, said the approval came after an assessment team had gone round all tertiary institutions in the State to ensure their preparedness and plans for reopening are in full compliance with the State COVID-19 preventive protocols and for safe leaming environments against the pandemic.

The ministry said assessment on COVID-19 for all secondary and primary schools is ongoing while resumption will be announced once the exercise is approved.

“Managements of all tertiary institutions must therefore ensure strict adherence to all the guidelines and protocols put in place by the State Government which includes compulsory wearing of facemasks by students, academic and non-academic staff in all the schools; temperature checks and washing facilities situated at strategic locations, with constant water supply or the use of sanitizers; avoiding overcrowding both in class size and hostel occupancy; and the availability of functional health facilities for isolation of suspected cases.”

“All the measures which have been assessed and confirmed to be in place must be sustained as any lapse or bridge will lead to the closure of the erring institution without notice,” the government said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

