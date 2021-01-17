Tension as soldiers threaten to shoot RRS officers over covered number plates in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

There was an uproar in Victoria Island area of Lagos weekend as Military personnel allegedly hired by the driver of a vehicle with covered number plate attempted to shoot operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, in a bid to prevent them from impounding the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, Adam Oluremi, 32, was arrested alongside the vehicle, a Mercedes Benz, ML 350.

Five other vehicles with covered plate numbers were also impounded by the policemen.

The Squad’s action was in compliance of the Lagos State Government order to the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to impound any vehicle driven with covered plate number in the state.

Also read:

As at the time of writing this report, five of the vehicles had been transferred to the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences

The RRS officers according to the Lagos State Police Command, professionally de-escalated the crisis and successfully towed the sixth vehicle to RRS Headquarters.

Commenting on the issue, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who directed that the vehicle be impounded and the driver prosecuted, maintained that nobody was above the law.

However, the RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, has charged officers of the squad to be professional in the discharge of their responsibilities, adding that they should be civil and firm in enforcing the law.

He also urged them to be dedicated and not to give room for distractions while on duty, even as he informed that “ law-abiding Lagosians should look forward to a robust relationship. The squad would be uncompromising with criminals. Criminals should either shape up with the laws of the State or relocate”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: