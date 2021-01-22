Tension as Igboho defies Makinde’s order, heads for Ibarapa

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

Tension has now gripped residents of an agrarian town of Igangan, Ayete in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State as a self-acclaimed Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho remained adamant on the eviction order he gave to kidnappers masquerading as Fulani herders in the area.

Though, Governor Seyi Makinde had directed nobody reserved the right to order anyone out of the state and given security agencies a marching order to ensure that peace reigns in the area, Igboho insisted that he would fight for his people with the last pint of his blood.

In a recorded video, he dared anyone who would stop him on the way to rescue the Ibarapa people who he said had made a distress call to him to deliver them from the oppression of the herders.

Igboho who rained curses on whoever is backing the Fulani herders to unleash terror on the residents in the South-West zone noting if they stand on his way, he would crush them.

Also read:

In the video, he commended the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi for his efforts at ensuring peace reigns in Yorubaland.

He said, ”Who says we are not going again? In fact, we are going right now. We thank Alaafin. I said earlier that we have the backing of ‘Iku Baba Yeye’.

“I swear by God who has my life in his hands that we will go to Ibarapa today. I’m talking from my house right now on Friday morning. We are preparing to go Ibarapa, let me finish my tea”.

“I’m promising my brothers and sisters in Ibarapa and Yorubaland that peace will be restored in the land. Whoever in Yorubaland backing the Fulani to perpetrate their crimes will perish with their generation”, he said.

Igboho had earlier visited the town of Ayete where he met their king to inform him that he should tell the Fulani leader there to tell his men to vacate the area.

He gave them a seven-day ultimatum which expired today (Friday).

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: