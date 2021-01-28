T.I Index: Stop blame game on corruption, CAN tells FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said this is not the time to engage in blame game over corruption in the country.

The apex Christian body also said playing politics with the anti-graft war such that members of a political party or group received government protection when corruption charges were brought against them, was unhelpful at a time when the nation should be united against the menace.

Earlier, Nigeria had earned its worst rating on the Transparency International corruption perception index since 2015, scoring 25 out of a possible 100 points in the 2020 index released on Thursday.

Reacting to the new index, CAN’s Vice Chairman (Northern region), Revd. John Hayab said: “This new poor rating makes me weep for my dear Country.

“Nigeria has been sinking for some years now. But every effort to speak out and warn those in power to take measures that will correct our corruption record has only triggered a blackmail response from those around either our Governors or the President.

“We have, for so long, accused previous governments for being corrupt. Whereas, we have not done enough to tackle the corruption going on in the country.

“Nigeria’s rating has been worsening because we have not shown a genuine effort to tackling the menace since 2015 till now.

“The truth remains that corruption is now digitalised, regionalised and religionalised. People, groups and even governments in this country defend and fight to protect one of their own when the person is charged for corruption. How will our rating not be worse?

“My appeal to our Federal Government is that they should stop blaming others and do something pragmatic and effective against corruption to correct our battered image.”

According to him, fighting corruption should be in action not propaganda.

He added, “Our policies and programs should be done in such a way that citizens will not be tempted to be corrupt and should see corruption as evil and all corrupt persons as enemies of this nation.

“If we do not fight corruption sincerely corruption will destroy our image and our future without mercy.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

