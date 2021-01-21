Summit group bags best estate developer of the year award 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

Summit group limited has been named the best estate developer of the year 2020 by Queen of Gold Africa Pageant.

Summit Group Limited, a multifunctional conglomerate with a substantial interest in Real Estate, Loans, Investment, Insurance, Telecommunications, Oil and Gas received the award for their contribution and exceptional service in the real estate industry.

Speaking at the event held in Imo state, the MD/CEO of Summit Group Ltd, Otunba Lere Olabode said the award would be a catalyst to drive the company to a greater height in its quest to provide affordable housing for Nigerians.

“First, I would like to thank the organizers of this event for finding our company worthy to be nominated in such a category.

“It has always been our passion to help people key into real estate business and currently our company offers a Promo package which gives people access to purchase plots of land from Summit Estate Abuja for as low as 2.5 million naira. Our seamless payment and other investment plans can be accessed on our official website www.summitgroupng.com”, he said

The company which is fast growing also promise to help average earners own their own house with ease, as there are different kinds of support available to potential customers.

“Many agencies are campaigning for housing but at Summit, we have offers which are suitable for all classes of people even the low-income earners” Otumba added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

