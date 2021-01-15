Breaking News
Sultan of Sokoto loses brother

On 12:20 am
Sultan of Sokoto
Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III

By Idowu Bankole

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has lost his younger brother Alhaji Abubakadir Jeli Abubakar, who died after a protracted illness according to reports.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor of Sokoto state, Malam Muhammad Bello, said Jeli-Abubakar died at aged 64 after a protracted illness.

Jeli-Abubakar who was the son of the late Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar II, and younger brother to the present Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar was a former counsellor of the Sultanate Council in Sokoto.

