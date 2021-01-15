Sultan of Sokoto loses brother

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has lost his younger brother Alhaji Abubakadir Jeli Abubakar, who died after a protracted illness according to reports.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor of Sokoto state, Malam Muhammad Bello, said Jeli-Abubakar died at aged 64 after a protracted illness.

Jeli-Abubakar who was the son of the late Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar II, and younger brother to the present Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar was a former counsellor of the Sultanate Council in Sokoto.

Vanguard News Nigeria

