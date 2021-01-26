Kindly Share This Story:

The Founder of FCMB Group and philanthropist, Otunba Olasubomi Balogun, has formally handed over his Otunba Tunwase National Paediatrics Centre, OTNPC, located at Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, to the management of the University of Ibadan, UI, and the University College Hospital, UCH.

The gesture is part of his conscious efforts towards ensuring that Nigerians, especially children, have access to world-class healthcare facilities and specialised treatment services.

The cost of the hospital is estimated at over N5 billion.

The transfer of the hospital to UI and UCH was preceded by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, which clearly states how the Centre is to be managed by the parties, on October 1, 2020 in Lagos. Read the story HERE.

The formal handover ceremony, which took place on January 19, in the premises of the hospital, was attended by the Group Chief Executive, FCMB Group and Board Chairman, Otunba Tunwase Foundation, Mr. Ladi Balogun, and Group Head, Corporate Affairs of FCMB, Mr. Diran Olojo.

Others are Acting Vice-Chancellor of UI, Professor Adebola Ekanola, represented by the Provost of the College of Medicine, Professor Yinka Omigbodun; Management of University College Hospital, led by its Chief Medical Director, Professor Abiodun Otegbayo; the Interim Transition Management Committee of OTNPC, led by the Chairman, Dr. Adeyinka Hassan, as well as other eminent personalities.

In his address, the Group Chief Executive, FCMB Group, Mr. Ladi Balogun, who represented Otunba Subomi Balogun, gave an insight to what inspired the business mogul to take up the extraordinary philanthropic project.

