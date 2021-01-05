Strange items in FG’s 2021 budget

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Ujah — Abuja Bureau Chief

The N13. 588 trillion 2021 federal government budget, accented to by President Muhammadu Buhari on December 31, 2020, is replete with line items that are incongruous with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies under which they have been placed.

The National Assembly had on December 21, 2020, passed the 2021 budget, which the legislators increased by N505 billion from the N13. 082 trillion, earlier presented to them by the executive.

Some have no details in terms of locations of projects, thereby making it impossible for budget tracking by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and members of the public that might be interested in holding states actors to account.

For instance, under the line item with code ERGP78712459 9, under the Federal Ministry of Transport is the project for the renovation of school blocks in Nkum, Ekajuk, Ukelle and Okpoma in Cross River State which was allocated N250 million.

Training of women and youth on welding and fabrication in Zamfara State was earmarked the sum of N235 million under the ministry. Like many such line items in the 2021 budget, there are no details in terms of the location.

The construction of 20 nos block of 3 classrooms in Sabon Gari LGA, Kaduna State got an allocation of N250 million in the Ministry of Transport. The budget was silent on the particular schools to benefit from the project.

Line item code ERGP55400230 2, the supply of motorcycles for empowerment of youth in Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State was allocated N300 million, under the Ministry of Transport.

Special training and empowerment on transport and logistics in 12 senatorial zones and 40 federal constituencies, has been allocated the sum of 3. 262 billion under the Federal Ministry of Transport.

Under the same ministry, the construction and remodeling of main gate at the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology with line item code number ERGP55400465 2 was allocated N200 million.

Similarly, under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, there is a provision of N500 million for the construction of township roads in Katsina South Senatorial District. That item was provided for under code number ERGP554003920.

Another line item with code: ERGP30152067, was provided N115 million for youth and women empowerment at Kankara LGA, Katsina State. This item was inserted under the Science Equipment Development Institute, located in Minna, Niger State.

Similarly, budget item with code ERGP554003922 for the supply and installation of integrated solar street lights with specification 60w (high efficiency mono-crystalline panel) lifepo4 battery 480wh, led max power 60w, greater than 3600lm with Specification (Europe standard) is to be provided in Kaduna Central, under the same Science and Technology Ministry.

Another line item: Capacity building and skill acquisition on masonry, plumbing and pipe fitting, surveying and electricals in Anambra North Senatorial District, with code ERGP554004674 was provided N 230.7 million.

Item code number ERGP554004028, the purchase of min-Suzuki every bus(used bus) for strategic empowerment in “psfan,” South-East geopolitical zone was provided the sum of N200 million. The budget did not provides details of the number of buses to be provided and the categories of beneficiaries.

For the installation of solar-powered boreholes and fetching point in “psfan”, South-East geopolitical zone , the sum of N150 million was provided. There was no specific location for the project.

Under code ERGP554001945, the sum of N150 million was budgeted for the provision of sick bay in selected primary schools in parts Mushin 1, Somolu & Agege Federal Constituencies of Lagos state.

Similarly, the sum of N200 million was set aside for supply of materials for empowerment of trainees in fashion design and leather technology. The project, with code ERGP554004089, has no location.

N200 million was budgeted for construction of integrated solar street lights in seven (7) LGAs, in Edo South Senatorial District, Edo State. It has ERGP554004496, as line item code. The same amount was provided for similar projects in Etsako East and West LGAs in Edo North Senatorial District.

Training and empowerment for youths and women in Plateau North Senatorial District got an allocation of N150 million, under the same Federal Ministry of science and technology.

Vanguard News Nigeria

