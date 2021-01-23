Stop agonizing, join us — Yahaya Bello charges youths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of the membership registration and revalidation exercise of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC slated to begin on Monday, Chairman Women and Youth Sensitization and Mobilization Committee of the party and governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has urged Nigerian youths to stop agonizing but to begin to organise to join the APC.

Bello spoke on Friday night in Abuja at a meeting of the committee with some state chairmen of the party.

Among the chairmen present were those of Delta, Zamfara, Benue, Kebbi, Taraba, Lagos, Imo, Ogun and Abia states.

Others were Bayelsa, Bauchi, Sokoto, Edo, Kaduna, Oyo, Rivers, Home, Adamawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Kogi, FCT and Enugu states.

He said; “We cannot continue to sit down and complain about the government of the day. We cannot sit idly by and continue to lament about the policies of Government at all levels. We cannot ask for positive change at all levels until we are part of the change that we so desire.

“To aspire for any elective position in this country, the Constitution requires that you must belong to a political party, and APC is the best political party in this country. I am appealing to women, youths and Persons Living With Disabilities PLWDs to join the APC. That is the only way you can have a voice; that is the only way you can make a change.

“Politics is too important to be left in the hands of politicians alone. Professional bodies, artisans, farmers, women, youths should come on board and participate actively. This is a golden opportunity”.

Bello said the meeting with the state chairmen was necessary in order to brief them on what is expected to be done in their states.

“This committee will not start her activities without first consulting with the state chapters of our great party. Your role and active participation in this exercise will determine greatly the successes and achievements of this Committee and indeed the success of the all-important registration and membership revalidation.

“You will recall that prior to this time, there were controversies regarding the membership register of the party. So, an opportunity has presented itself to expand the membership base of our great party and as well clean up the register.

“We cannot stay in Abuja or in the various state capitals to do this job. We will require your inputs because you know the people better than us. You are the ones saddled with the responsibility of managing the affairs of our party at the state level. We expect that you will take the message to the local government and ward levels and of course door to door across this country.

“Nobody should intimidate anyone. Allow members of other political parties who want to join us to participate in the process. Already, you can see the gale of defections to the APC, because APC is the party to beat”.

