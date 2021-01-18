Stanbic IBTC Asset Management gets ‘AA (IM)’ rating

Kindly Share This Story:

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has been assigned an ‘AA (IM)’ investment manager rating with a stable outlook by Agusto & Co.

Agusto and Co, a Pan-African rating agency, said the rating is a reflection of the financial institution’s pedigree and provision of exceptional services to its customers.

On the criteria for awarding the rating, Agusto and Co stated: “Having taken into consideration its board composition which has the potential to elevate investment and business risks, the new AA(IM) rating is a reflection of Stanbic IBTC Asset Management’s sound operational track record in the asset management industry, well-composed and experienced decision-making committees, good operational risk management and membership of the Stanbic IBTC Group.”

Speaking on the achievement, Oladele Sotubo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, said the organisation remains focused and well positioned to provide fund management solutions that cut across different markets, asset classes and in line with international standards.

Reiterating the organisation’s commitment to doing more in the asset management sub-sector, Sotubo appreciated all stakeholders for their continued support over the years.

