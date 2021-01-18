Vanguard Logo

Speaker, 28 other lawmakers support removal of Kwara APC Chair

By Demola Akinyemi

As the crisis in Kwara State All Progressives Congress, APC, deepens, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, 21 other lawmakers and seven of the nine members of the National Assembly, NASS, from the state backed the removal of Bashir Bolarinwa as the state chairman of the party.

In a letter addressed to the National Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC and Yobe State governor, Alhaji Mai  Buni, they argued that Bolarinwa’s removal would instill discipline and restore sanity to the party in the state.

The Speaker and 21 other members, in the letter, stated that the appointment of the state deputy chairman of the party, Alhaji Samari Abdullahi as the acting chairman of the caretaker committee of the party was in the right direction.

The letter read in part: “The bold step taken at suspending the ex-chairman over a plethora of misdeeds that had been allowed to linger unchecked will hopefully put an end to the embarrassment that we went through painfully.

“It has become imperative for us to write this letter to express our profound gratitude to you as the chairman and members of the caretake committee for your proactive intervention on the simmering crisis on the Kwara state chapter of our party, APC.”

Also, the seven NASS members from the state— Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, Senator Lola Ashiru, Senator Umar Sadik, AbdulRaheem  Olatunji Olawuyi, Tijani Kolawole Ismail, Umar Bio and Abubakar Ahmed Ndakene— pledged their loyalty to the state governor.

Meanwhile, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, on Monday, blamed the crisis in Kwara State All Progressives Congress, APC, on a communication gap, restating, however, the commitment of the zonal chapter of the party to resolve the crisis.

He said this during a trouble-shooting visit to the state.

