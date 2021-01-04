SOCIAL MEDIA RIFFS: Keeping public toilets clean

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kelechi Ihunanya Amadi

Of all the experiences I had in boarding school, I think the most harrowing was the constipation I had in the second term of my stay there.

I was barely 11 and, even with the presence of guardian angels such as Amadi Ijeoma, Juliana Nnokwe, Thelma Mma Ekezie-Mezieobi, Echefu Ihechi Linda and Amadiobi C Obiageri, I still felt homesick occasionally.

One of the causes of my nostalgia was the state of the dormitory toilets. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t get used to the sight of pile of faeces in the toilet bowl and, most disgustingly, used sanitary pads littered everywhere (those were my pre-menstrual days).

At a point, I had to program myself to use the toilet immediately after Saturday inspection because the toilets would be scrupulously clean for some moments before they were messed up again.

That meant I defecated only ONCE in a week – an 11-year-old! I naively couldn’t imagine cleaning another person’s mess even if I had to benefit from the effort. Ironically, a couple of times, I was compelled by seniors to literally pound faeces in a blocked toilet and then clean it in order for them to use. I still shudder from that memory.

Initially, my body adapted to the weekly excretion arrangement, but not for long. The constipation began with my stomach getting bloated. Then the watery fecal discharge in my pant while I slept. Then the stomach cramps. Then my inability to pass stool. Then the fever.

The seniors I mentioned above did all they could to help me pass stool (bless their hearts) but nothing worked. I was in constant pain. I felt like I was dying. After about two days, I had to be admitted at the school clinic where I was given Mist. Mag. suspension. Few hours later, I felt the urge to push something out from my rectum. I ran out of the clinic just in time to pass the first lump beside the clinic toilet. The nurse unlocked the toilet for me to finish my much-anticipated business. It was sparkling clean! (I would later often visit the clinic on the pretext of having a constipation, be given Mist. Mag., and allowed to use the toilet.

My parents were contacted the next day. When they came, I simply told them I couldn’t cope with the toilet condition of the dormitory. My dad wanted to persuade me to stay but my mum, seeing how I laid on the clinic bed like I had just put to bed, instantly agreed for me to become a day student. I only returned to the dormitory when I was 13 and I was made the House Captain in my SS3.

Despite that horrible experience, from a personal perspective and without prejudice to day-studentship, a good boarding school has a lot of benefits to offer to students – academically and socially. Most of the survival skills I know were acquired within the confines of the boarding house. Most of my co-alumnae share the same opinion.

So, will I send my kids to a good boarding school? Absolutely!

Will I listen to my kids when they complain about anything in the dormitory? Absolutely!

Will, I de-board my kids when necessary? Absolutely!

Vanguard News Nigeria

