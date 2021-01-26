Smile strengthens network capability with core network upgrade

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

4G LTE Broadband service provider Smile Nigeria has just completed the latest upgrade of its Core Network Expansion. This upgrade is significant in the modernization of the Smile Network leading to increased capacity which will enable it to serve more customers and improve the experience of existing customers.

Throwing more light on the upgrade, Akinola Alayoku, Chief Technical Officer of Smile, said that the Radio Network Expansion commenced in January 2021. He also added that the expansion will greatly improve the internet experience of customers on the Smile network giving them Super Fast internet experience.

Also, acting Managing Director of Smile Nigeria, Abhulime Ehiagwina said: “The upgrade was strategically timed to coincide with the period of high traffic on the network”. He disclosed that the CNE aligns with Smile’s global vision and mission to be the mobile broadband provider of choice in all markets, whilst enabling its customers to do and achieve more.

He further claimed that having the best network in its class is something the network has a passion for, and latest upgrade will enable it redouble efforts towards providing continued access to all Nigerians.

Speaking on the upgrade, Abdul Hafeez, Chief Marketing Officer of Smile, noted that the network upgrade reaffirms “Smile’s commitment to creating opportunities that will enable our customers to enjoy the best broadband internet experience by providing differentiating solutions that will enrich their lives”.

Explaining further, Hafeez said that the upgrade was done “partly with the aim of enhancing overall quality of service on the Smile network, to extend connectivity and access to the internet to more Nigerians, and to make quality internet access more affordable and empower our customers to do more and succeed in their respective endeavors”.

Delighted by the development, a cross section of Smile subscribers have confirmed the remarkable improvement that the upgrade has engendered.

Kindly Share This Story: