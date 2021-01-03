Breaking News
Translate

Sly foundation reiterates support for less privileged

On 10:31 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Sly Foundation

The Chief Executive Officer of Sly Foundation, Omobor Sylvester has reiterated his commitment towards supporting the less privileged in the society, noting that helping and feeding the less privileged is fundamental to him.

Omobor Sylvester who was born in Ughelli Delta State, Nigeria said that he worked as a computer Analysts during the early days of his career.

READ ALSOMararaba, environs to experience power interruption – AEDC

According to him” while still in my place of employment I saved up to pursue my passion to create a fortune.

 

“With diligence and faith my little beginning has expanded to the name now known as SLY.

” My objective is to assist Nigerians with their momentary needs and to create abilities they canbe  use to improve their occupation and economic development by enhancing the competitiveness of the Nigeria/African private sector.

However in 2020 Omobor Sylvester bagged the last man standing award with the title best Foundation of the Year.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!