Sly foundation reiterates support for less privileged

The Chief Executive Officer of Sly Foundation, Omobor Sylvester has reiterated his commitment towards supporting the less privileged in the society, noting that helping and feeding the less privileged is fundamental to him.

Omobor Sylvester who was born in Ughelli Delta State, Nigeria said that he worked as a computer Analysts during the early days of his career.

According to him” while still in my place of employment I saved up to pursue my passion to create a fortune.

“With diligence and faith my little beginning has expanded to the name now known as SLY.

” My objective is to assist Nigerians with their momentary needs and to create abilities they canbe use to improve their occupation and economic development by enhancing the competitiveness of the Nigeria/African private sector.

However in 2020 Omobor Sylvester bagged the last man standing award with the title best Foundation of the Year.

